BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
Oct 17 Procter & Gamble Co
* Procter & Gamble announces $1.25 billion debt tender offer
* Tender offer will expire at midnight, New York City time, at end of November 14, 2016
* Says tender offer is intended to allow P&G to retire higher-interest rate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients