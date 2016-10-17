FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce amendments to merger agreement
October 17, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce amendments to merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Finance Corp

* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce adoption of best-in-class corporate governance policies, amendments to merger agreement and shareholder support for transaction

* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - Colony Northstar's board will include two new independent directors

* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - as per amendment, Colony Northstar's board will now be comprised of 10 directors

* Northstar Realty - per amendment, NSAM will pay its pre-closing stockholders a special cash dividend of $228 million (approximately $1.16 per share)

* Northstar Realty - Colony Northstar to implement a plan for executive compensation substantially similar to Colony's existing compensation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

