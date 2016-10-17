LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary

* Santa Fe hires banks for potential US$250m bond * PDVSA bond swap expires at midnight * Chile, Argentina announce tax accord * Banco Nacion lowers rates in bet on falling inflation By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/14 10/13 10/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 440 438 440 2 13 -