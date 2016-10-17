BRIEF-Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc
* Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement
* Starboard to withdraw request for special meeting
* Depomed says in connection with entering into agreement, board amended company's bylaws
* Says 3 independent directors appointed by Starboard, James Fogarty, Robert Savage and James L. Tyree, will join current directors on Depomed board
* Depomed says Starboard, which is 9.8 percent shareholder in company, agreed to certain standstill restrictions until beginning of this nomination period
* Says amended bylaws to move window for shareholders to make nominations of directors at 2017 annual shareholder meeting to March 15 through April 15, 2017