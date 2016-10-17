FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement
October 17, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement

* Starboard to withdraw request for special meeting

* Depomed says in connection with entering into agreement, board amended company's bylaws

* Says 3 independent directors appointed by Starboard, James Fogarty, Robert Savage and James L. Tyree, will join current directors on Depomed board

* Depomed says Starboard, which is 9.8 percent shareholder in company, agreed to certain standstill restrictions until beginning of this nomination period

* Says amended bylaws to move window for shareholders to make nominations of directors at 2017 annual shareholder meeting to March 15 through April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

