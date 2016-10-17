FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Multi Packaging Solutions Int- revolving facility up to $70 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd

* Multi Packaging Solutions announces the redemption of senior notes, including the closing of a new incremental term loan d, repricing of outstanding euro tranche b term loans and sterling tranche b term loans and upsizing of revolving credi

* Multi Packaging Solutions International -new amended and restated credit facility provides for increase in revolving facility from $50 million to $70 million

* Multi Packaging Solutions International - proceeds of new term loan d were used to redeem outstanding senior notes as well as pay related fees,expenses

* Multi Packaging Solutions International - us$ revolving facility expires on August 15, 2018 and GBP revolving facility expires on September 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

