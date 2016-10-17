FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance to conduct strategic review
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance to conduct strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* To conduct strategic review

* Co and its board have commenced a strategic and financial review to evaluate various means of enhancing shareholder value

* Co says review will include, among other things, a thorough evaluation of company's current operating plan

* Co says review will include, among other things, assessing potential new states or geographies in which PIH can grow

* Board will also examine value-enhancing initiatives such as continuing and expanding company's share-repurchase program

* Says board will also examine sale of certain assets of company, or some other business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
