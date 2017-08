Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* announces the U.S. availability of biosimilar Inflectra(infliximab-dyyb)

* Says company to begin shipping Inflectra to wholesalers in late November, 2016

* Says Inflectra will be introduced at a 15 percent discount to current wholesaler acquisition cost of Remicade, its reference product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: