BRIEF-Gigpeak Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gigpeak Inc

* Gigpeak reports record revenue and enhanced overall financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $16 million to $16.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 45 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $59 million

* Q3 revenue $15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue view $15.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

