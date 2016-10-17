FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gigpeak Q3 earnings per share $0.05
October 17, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gigpeak Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gigpeak Inc

* Gigpeak reports record revenue and enhanced overall financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $16 million to $16.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 45 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $59 million

* Q3 revenue $15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue view $15.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $15.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
