BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $104.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updates fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Q3 company-operated and system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.1 percent and 6.7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue between $446 million and $449 million

* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share of about $0.53 to $0.56

* Q3 comparable restaurant sales increased 6.7 percent system-wide for fiscal Q3 ended September 6, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 net capital expenditures totaling about $36.0 million to $41.0 million.

* Sees FY 2016 system-wide same store sales growth at high end of previous 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent range

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $446.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S