10 months ago
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Entercom says expects to enter into a new $520 mln senior secured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp

* Announces bank meeting and proposed debt refinancing

* Expects to enter into a new $520 million senior secured credit facility

* Expects to use substantially all of proceeds of term loan to refinance existing senior secured bank debt of $225 million

* Says credit facility composed of $60 million revolving credit facility with 5 year maturity, $460 million term loan b with 7 year maturity

* Says expects to use all of proceeds of term loan to call $220 million in 10.5 percent senior subordinated notes, including related call premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
