10 months ago
BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.92
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp :

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record third quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 38% over prior year, and year-to-date 2016 net income of $152.3 million, an increase of 26% over prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $ 184.6 million versus $ $165.5 million

* Wintrust Financial Corp - expect continued growth and momentum in all areas of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
