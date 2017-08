Oct 17 (Reuters) - Trans World Entertainment Corp

* Announces the purchase of etailz, Inc., digital marketplace retail expert

* Says purchase price of about $75 million payable in cash and stock

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive in first full fiscal year (2017)

* Acquisition funded primarily from cash on hand and with short term borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: