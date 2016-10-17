FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enviva Partners receives offer to acquire Sampson production plant
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enviva Partners receives offer to acquire Sampson production plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva Partners, Lp receives offer to acquire Sampson production plant

* Enviva says partnership currently expects final purchase price to be between $170 million and $180 million

* Enviva says transaction also includes a 15-year, 95,000 MTPY off-take contract with Hancock JV and a third-party shipping contract

* Says Sampson plant is expected to produce about 500,000 MTPY of wood pellets in 2017

* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to reach its full production capacity of about 600,000 mtpy in 2019

* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to generate incremental adjusted EBITDA of about $22 million for 2017

* Sampson plant expected to generate incremental adjusted EBITDA of about $27 million once full production capacity is achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

