Oct 18 Amaya Inc

* Amaya provides update on special committee process

* Amaya and William Hill have determined that they will no longer pursue merger

* Informed by its former CEO, David Baazov, that he continues to be interested in acquiring all of outstanding shares of Amaya

* Amaya - board concluded that at this time remaining as an independent publicly-traded corp best positions Amaya to deliver long-term shareholder value