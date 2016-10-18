BRIEF-Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM partnership
* Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM to deliver HbbTV 2.0 for Italy Source text: http://bit.ly/2eAnFrj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 18 Amaya Inc
* Amaya provides update on special committee process
* Amaya and William Hill have determined that they will no longer pursue merger
* Informed by its former CEO, David Baazov, that he continues to be interested in acquiring all of outstanding shares of Amaya
* Amaya - board concluded that at this time remaining as an independent publicly-traded corp best positions Amaya to deliver long-term shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017
Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.