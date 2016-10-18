FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc -

* KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura Pharmaceuticals for aversion abuse-deterrent technology

* Says agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million to Acura at execution

* Agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million to Acura at execution

* Kempharm will solely own intellectual property resulting from any new product development

* Acura is eligible to receive royalty at low single-digit rate based on commercial sales by Co of all products developed under agreement

* Additional payments are provided in agreement should KemPharm exercise its option to use Acura's aversion technology with more than three products

* Agreement also grants KemPharm development and commercialization rights for up to three IR product candidates containing two of KemPharm's opioid prodrugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.