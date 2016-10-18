BRIEF-KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura

Oct 18 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc -
* KemPharm announces licensing agreement with Acura Pharmaceuticals for aversion abuse-deterrent technology
* Says agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million to Acura at execution
* Agreement provided for an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million to Acura at execution
* Kempharm will solely own intellectual property resulting from any new product development
* Acura is eligible to receive royalty at low single-digit rate based on commercial sales by Co of all products developed under agreement
* Additional payments are provided in agreement should KemPharm exercise its option to use Acura's aversion technology with more than three products
* Agreement also grants KemPharm development and commercialization rights for up to three IR product candidates containing two of KemPharm's opioid prodrugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: