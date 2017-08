Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co -

* Hecla reports 4.3 million ounces of silver and 52,126 ounces of gold production in third quarter 2016

* Qtrly silver production of 4,316,664 ounces, a 67% increase

* Qtrly gold production of 52,126 ounces, a 20% increase

* Qtrly lead production increased 14% and zinc production decreased 15% Source text: [bit.ly/2eoKBVG] Further company coverage: