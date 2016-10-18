FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synovus Financial Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.51
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synovus Financial Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp -

* Announces earnings for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 1.6 percent to $294.1 million

* Synovus Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was $226.0 million, up $4.6 million or 2.1% from previous quarter

* Qtrly total loans grew $202.0 million or 3.5% annualized from previous quarter

* Synovus Financial Corp - Net charge-offs were $6.9 million in Q3 2016, up $797 thousand or 13.0% from $6.1 million in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

