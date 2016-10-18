FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wolverine World Wide announces third-quarter results
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 18, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wolverine World Wide announces third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc -

* Announces third-quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.02 to $1.12

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 4.3 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine World Wide Inc says a new four-year share repurchase program, authorizing up to $300 million in share repurchases

* Wolverine World Wide Inc - FY16 inventory levels to be down low teens by year end versus 2015

* Qtrly inventory at end of quarter was down 7.6% compared to prior year.

* Reported revenue of $603.7 million was in line with expectations, declining 11.1% versus prior year in quarter

* Q3 revenue view $630.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
