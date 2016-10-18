BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q3 EPS $1.06

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $3.791 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly organic revenue growth in Q3 of 2016 was 1.7% in North America

* Omnicom Group's operating margin for Q3 of 2016 increased to 12.0% versus 11.6% for Q3 of 2015

* "Decrease in revenue from the negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 1.3% when compared to the third quarter of 2015"