FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q3 EPS $1.06
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q3 EPS $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $3.791 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly organic revenue growth in Q3 of 2016 was 1.7% in North America

* Omnicom Group's operating margin for Q3 of 2016 increased to 12.0% versus 11.6% for Q3 of 2015

* "Decrease in revenue from the negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 1.3% when compared to the third quarter of 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.