BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q3 EPS $1.53

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 third-quarter results:

* Q3 earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 sales $17.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $17.73 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.68 to $6.73

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.5 billion to $72.2 billion

* Worldwide consumer sales of $3.3 billion for Q3 2016 represented a decrease of 1.6% versus prior year

* Worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.4 billion for Q3 2016 represented an increase of 9.2% versus prior year

* Worldwide medical devices sales of $6.2 billion for Q3 2016 represented an increase of 1.1% versus prior year

* Q3 worldwide REMICADE sales $1,783 million versus $1,780 million in Q2

* Q3 worldwide VELCADE sales $304 million versus $342 million in Q2

* Q3 worldwide OLYSIO/SOVRIAD sales $21 million versus $43 million in Q2

* Excluding net impact of acquisitions, divestitures, Hepatitis C sales, on an operational basis, Q3 worldwide sales increased 5.9%

* Q3 worldwide ZYTIGA sales $582 million versus $601 million in Q2

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.69, revenue view $72.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 worldwide INVOKANA / INVOKAMET sales $328 million versus $383 million in Q2

* Q3 worldwide INVOKANA / INVOKAMET sales $328 million versus $340 million a year ago