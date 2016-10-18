FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum announces acquisition of land in the Williston Basin
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum announces acquisition of land in the Williston Basin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Oasis Petroleum announces the acquisition of approximately 55,000 net acres in the Williston Basin and provides financial, operational and guidance updates

* Average daily production of 48,509 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boepd") in Q3 of 2016

* Increased full-year 2016 stand-alone company guidance of 49,300 to 50,000 BOEPD

* Oasis Petroleum says expect October 2016 production to average over 50,000 BOEPD

* During Q3 of 2016, Oasis produced 48,509 BOEPD, of which 81.3% was oil

* Oasis Petroleum to acquire 55,000 net acres and an estimated 226 gross operated drilling locations in Williston Basin for approximately $785 million

* Properties to be acquired are expected to produce 12,400 BOE/D in three months ending December 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 capex of $400 million

* Expects to operate approximately 75% of the acquired properties based on proved reserves

* Expect acquired asset will generate substantial shareholder accretion based on currently anticipated acquisition financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
