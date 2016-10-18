BRIEF-Mgic Investment Corp- reports 1.6 pct jump in qtrly revenue

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MGIC Investment Corp :

* MGIC Investment Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $273.9 million versus $269.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.25

* MGIC Investment Corp qtrly net premiums earned were $237.4 million compared to $239.2 million for same period last year

* Says new insurance written in Q3 was $14.2 billion, compared to $12.4 billion in the third quarter of 2015

* MGIC Investment-at Sept 30, the percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.1 percent, versus 5.29 percent at Sept, 2015