10 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Comerica to complete two-thirds of job cut target by 2016
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Comerica to complete two-thirds of job cut target by 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say "to complete two-thirds of job cut target by 2016" not "to reduce two-thirds of its workforce by 2016")

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc :

* Comerica reports third quarter 2016 net income of $149 million

* Says approximately two-thirds of workforce reduction target will be completed by year-end 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica Inc - $40 million in additional savings identified

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.68 percent versus. 10.58 percent

* Now expecting to drive at least $270 million in additional pre-tax income for full-year 2018

* Gear up initiative now includes expected pre-tax benefits of approximately $180 million in full-year 2017

* Qtrly net interest income $ 450 million versus $ 422 million

* Comerica - expense reduction targets increased to approximately $150 million for full-year 2017, which increases to about $200 million for full-year 2018

* Comerica Inc qtrly provision for credit losses $16 million versus $26 million

* Comerica - additional initiatives include new retirement program that will replace current pension plan and retirement account plan for most employees effective Jan 1.

* Comerica Inc - total expected pre-tax restructuring charges of $140 million to $160 million to be incurred through 2018 are unchanged

* Net interest income increased $5 million to $450 million in Q3 2016, compared to Q2 2016

* Comerica Inc sees Q4 net interest income slightly higher compared to Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
