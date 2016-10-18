FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stepan Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stepan Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stepan Co :

* Stepan reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stepan Co - for full year, expect capital expenditures to continue to be between $110 million and $120 million

* Qtrly net sales $445 million versus $444 million

* Stepan - sees headwinds in Q4 due to higher raw material costs versus Q4 2015, accelerated depreciation resulting from closure of our Canadian plant

* Stepan Co - effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $2.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share versus prior year

* Q3 revenue view $444.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.