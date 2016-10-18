BRIEF-Stepan Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stepan Co :

* Stepan reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stepan Co - for full year, expect capital expenditures to continue to be between $110 million and $120 million

* Qtrly net sales $445 million versus $444 million

* Stepan - sees headwinds in Q4 due to higher raw material costs versus Q4 2015, accelerated depreciation resulting from closure of our Canadian plant

* Stepan Co - effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $2.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share versus prior year

* Q3 revenue view $444.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: