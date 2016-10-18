BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
Oct 18 Stepan Co :
* Stepan reports strong third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share $0.89
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stepan Co - for full year, expect capital expenditures to continue to be between $110 million and $120 million
* Qtrly net sales $445 million versus $444 million
* Stepan - sees headwinds in Q4 due to higher raw material costs versus Q4 2015, accelerated depreciation resulting from closure of our Canadian plant
* Stepan Co - effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $2.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share versus prior year
* Q3 revenue view $444.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Dr. Richard Gregory to its board of directors