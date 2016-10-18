BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc :
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
* Q3 revenue $19.9 billion
* Q3 revenue view $6.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.53 to $4.58
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Philip Morris International - during quarter, increased regular qtrly dividend by 2.0% from $1.02 to $1.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: