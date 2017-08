Oct 18 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc

* Anaconda Mining sells 2,919 ounces and generates $1.3m of EBITDA at the point rousse project for Q1 fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue C$4.92 million

* Says net loss for three months ended August 31, 2016 was $379,565