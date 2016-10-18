BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
Oct 18 Nq Mobile Inc -
* Announces repurchase of convertible senior notes
* Repurchased an aggregate principal amount of $172.5 million of all its outstanding 4.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2018
* Repurchase price equals to 100 percent of principal amount of notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Dr. Richard Gregory to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: