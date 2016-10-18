Oct 18 Nq Mobile Inc -

* Announces repurchase of convertible senior notes

* Repurchased an aggregate principal amount of $172.5 million of all its outstanding 4.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2018

* Repurchase price equals to 100 percent of principal amount of notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest