FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Grainger reports results for the 2016 third quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grainger reports results for the 2016 third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc :

* Grainger reports results for the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $3.05

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.40 to $11.70

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.06

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $10.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - expect Q4 demand to remain challenged, and as a result, have narrowed guidance and lowered midpoint for full year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $11.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - company now expects 2016 sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Says sales increased 3 percent in 2016 Q3 versus prior year

* W W Grainger Inc - Co has two reportable business segments, United States and Canada, which represented about y 81 percent of company sales for Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.