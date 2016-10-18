BRIEF-Grainger reports results for the 2016 third quarter

Oct 18 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc :

* Grainger reports results for the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $3.05

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.40 to $11.70

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.06

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $10.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - expect Q4 demand to remain challenged, and as a result, have narrowed guidance and lowered midpoint for full year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $11.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - company now expects 2016 sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Says sales increased 3 percent in 2016 Q3 versus prior year

* W W Grainger Inc - Co has two reportable business segments, United States and Canada, which represented about y 81 percent of company sales for Q3