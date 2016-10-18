BRIEF-Agria subsidiary PGG wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agria Corp :

* Agria subsidiary PGG Wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance

* Agria - subsidiary PGG Wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance net income expected to be flat with FY 2016; FY 2017 operating EBITDA guidance of nz$62 to nz$68 million

* Agria Corp - "we still do not know full extent of impact of flooding in uruguay"

* Agria Corp - "wool demand is soft and irrigator sales are down, due to ongoing weakness in dairy sector"

* Agria corp - subsidiary pgg wrightson exepcts in general to see a marginally tougher environment to start year