FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Agria subsidiary PGG wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agria subsidiary PGG wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agria Corp :

* Agria subsidiary PGG Wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance

* Agria - subsidiary PGG Wrightson announces fiscal 2017 guidance net income expected to be flat with FY 2016; FY 2017 operating EBITDA guidance of nz$62 to nz$68 million

* Agria Corp - "we still do not know full extent of impact of flooding in uruguay"

* Agria Corp - "wool demand is soft and irrigator sales are down, due to ongoing weakness in dairy sector"

* Agria corp - subsidiary pgg wrightson exepcts in general to see a marginally tougher environment to start year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.