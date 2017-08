Oct 18 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc -

* Biomerica announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results, sales increase over prior year

* Net loss for three months ended August 31, 2016 was $55,417 compared to a net loss of $72,335 during same period in fiscal 2016

* Biomerica Inc qtrly net sales of $1.4 million for three months ending August 31, 2016, compared to $1.3 million