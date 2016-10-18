FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tile Shop Holdings Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tile Shop Holdings Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc :

* The tile shop reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly 5.7% comparable store sales growth

* Says net sales grew 8.5% to $78.6 million for q3 of 2016 compared with $72.4 million for Q3 of 2015

* Tile shop holdings Inc - increases full year outlook

* Sees 2016 net sales $324 million - $327 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 - $0.47

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales change from mid to high single digits

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $326.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
