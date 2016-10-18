BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 EPS $1.12

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern :
* Kansas City Southern reports third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue $605 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Qtrly carload volumes of 562 thousand, a decrease of 4 pct from prior year
* Says Q3 operating ratio of 66.9 pct, compared with 65.2 pct in Q3 2015
* Kansas City Southern-challenging Q3 as events, flooding outages, service disruptions on mexican network, resulted in additional operating costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: