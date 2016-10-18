FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 EPS $1.12
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 18, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 EPS $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern :

* Kansas City Southern reports third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $605 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Qtrly carload volumes of 562 thousand, a decrease of 4 pct from prior year

* Says Q3 operating ratio of 66.9 pct, compared with 65.2 pct in Q3 2015

* Kansas City Southern-challenging Q3 as events, flooding outages, service disruptions on mexican network, resulted in additional operating costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

