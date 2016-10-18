BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces agreement to sell NNR Asset

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst biosciences announces agreement to sell nnr asset
* Catalyst biosciences inc - one nnr asset, tc-6499, including related intellectual property rights and materials will be divested
* Catalyst biosciences-divestiture provides upfront payment to catalyst of $750,000, may allow catalyst to receive up to $37 million in milestone payments