10 months ago
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces agreement to sell NNR Asset
October 18, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces agreement to sell NNR Asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst biosciences announces agreement to sell nnr asset

* Catalyst biosciences inc - one nnr asset, tc-6499, including related intellectual property rights and materials will be divested

* Divestiture provides an upfront payment to catalyst of $750,000

* Catalyst biosciences-divestiture provides upfront payment to catalyst of $750,000, may allow catalyst to receive up to $37 million in milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
