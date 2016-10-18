GLOBAL MARKETS-Bump in commodity shares, solid earnings lift stocks
* Commodity-linked stocks rise on strong mineral, metals prices
Oct 18 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst biosciences announces agreement to sell nnr asset
* Catalyst biosciences inc - one nnr asset, tc-6499, including related intellectual property rights and materials will be divested
* Divestiture provides an upfront payment to catalyst of $750,000
* Catalyst biosciences-divestiture provides upfront payment to catalyst of $750,000, may allow catalyst to receive up to $37 million in milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity-linked stocks rise on strong mineral, metals prices
LONDON, Oct 18 Channel tunnel train services were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage, spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Ernst & Young will pay $11.8 million to settle charges over "failed audits" of oil services company Weatherford International PLC <WFT.N >, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.