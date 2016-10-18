FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-St. Jude and Abbott to divest two businesses to Terumo Corp
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-St. Jude and Abbott to divest two businesses to Terumo Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories -

* St. Jude Medical and Abbott to sell portion of vascular closure and electrophysiology businesses to Terumo Corporation

* Deal for purchase price of approximately $1.12 billion

* Abbott, St. Jude Medical and Terumo are bound by terms of an exclusivity agreement

* Divestiture is an all-cash transaction

* Abbott expects to mitigate any impact to its adjusted earnings per share projections related to sale of these assets to Terumo

* Abbott to retain vascular closure products

* Transaction is subject to successful completion of Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical and antitrust regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.