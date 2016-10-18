BRIEF-Matomy Media Group update regarding strategic review

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Matomy Media Group Ltd -

* Matomy Media Group Ltd update regarding strategic review

* Matomy Media Group Ltd - has engaged RBC capital markets, LLC as its financial advisor to lead a review of strategic alternatives

* Matomy Media Group Ltd - no decision has been made to enter into any transaction at this time

* Matomy Media Group Ltd - has also extended scope of its existing corporate broking relationship with Canaccord Genuity Limited