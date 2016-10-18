FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Amaya provides preliminary Q3 results
October 18, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amaya provides preliminary Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :

* Amaya provides preliminary third quarter results and full year 2016 guidance

* Amaya Inc - for full financial year 2016, Amaya currently expects revenues of $1,127 to $1,157 million

* Amaya Inc sees Q3 total revenues of between $268 million to $273 million, as compared to approximately $247 million of total revenues for Q3 ended September 30, 2015

* Sees 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.71 to $1.82

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $280.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pursuing various non-dilutive options to pay balance of deferred payment for Amaya's acquisition of Rational Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
