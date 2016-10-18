FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standex International acquires Horizon Scientific
October 18, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standex International acquires Horizon Scientific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Standex International Corp :

* Standex acquires Horizon Scientific, Inc.

* Standex International Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.01-$0.02 in fiscal 2017

* Standex International Corp says deal expected EPS accretion of $0.01-$0.02 in fiscal 2017

* Standex International Corp - acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.07-$0.09 in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

