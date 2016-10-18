FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cogint sees Q3 2016 revenue about $51 mln to $52 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc

* Cogint Inc. Announces preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $235 million

* Cogint Inc- Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $51 million to $52 million

* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2016 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* Cogint Inc-Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 24 percent

* Cogint Inc-Q3 revenue view $46.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogint Inc sees Q3 gross profit margins are estimated to be in range of 24% to 26% Source text :

