BRIEF-Cogint sees Q3 2016 revenue about $51 mln to $52 mln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Cogint Inc

* Cogint Inc. Announces preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $235 million

* Cogint Inc- Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $51 million to $52 million

* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2016 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* Cogint Inc-Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 24 percent

* Cogint Inc-Q3 revenue view $46.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cogint Inc sees Q3 gross profit margins are estimated to be in range of 24% to 26% Source text :