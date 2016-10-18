GLOBAL MARKETS-Bump in commodity shares, solid earnings lift stocks
* Commodity-linked stocks rise on strong mineral, metals prices
Oct 18 Cogint Inc
* Cogint Inc. Announces preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2016
* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2017 revenue $230 million to $235 million
* Cogint Inc- Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $51 million to $52 million
* Cogint Inc-Sees FY 2016 revenue $183 million to $187 million
* Cogint Inc-Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 24 percent
* Cogint Inc-Q3 revenue view $46.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cogint Inc sees Q3 gross profit margins are estimated to be in range of 24% to 26% Source text :
LONDON, Oct 18 Channel tunnel train services were halted on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage, spokesmen for both Eurotunnel and Eurostar said.
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Ernst & Young will pay $11.8 million to settle charges over "failed audits" of oil services company Weatherford International PLC <WFT.N >, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.