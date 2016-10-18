FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-MakeMyTrip, ibibo Group announce transaction to consolidate Indian travel businesses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MakeMyTrip, ibibo Group announce transaction to consolidate Indian travel businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Makemytrip Ltd :

* MakeMyTrip Limited and ibibo Group announce transaction to consolidate their Indian travel businesses

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Following closing of proposed transaction, founder Deep Kalra will remain group CEO and Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Founder and CEO of ibibo Group, Ashish Kashyap, will join MakeMyTrip's executive team as a co-founder and President of organization.

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Rajesh Magow will continue to remain CEO India of MakeMyTrip.

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Ctrip will have an approximately 10% stake in combined entity

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - $180 million, 5-year convertible notes issued by MakeMyTrip to Ctrip.com in January will also be converted into common equity

* MakeMyTrip - Naspers, Tencent, through jointly owned holding co are selling ibibo Group to MakeMyTrip in exchange for issuance of new MakeMyTrip shares

* Makemytrip Ltd - Naspers and Tencent will become single largest shareholder in MakeMyTrip, owning a 40% stake

* Says Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to MakeMyTrip

* Says Goldman Sachs is acting as exclusive financial advisor to ibibo and Naspers

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - Co, ibibo have agreed to pursue a transaction that will combine two businesses under co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.