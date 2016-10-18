FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Niko announces settlement agreement with Diamond Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko announces settlement agreement with Diamond Offshore

* Niko Resources-Executed pact with units of Diamond offshore about settlement of outstanding claims under drilling contracts and diamond settlement pact

* Niko Resources Ltd- Under 2016 settlement agreement, Niko has agreed to pay to diamond a cash settlement amount

* Niko Resources-Under 2016 settlement pact, Co has agreed to make future payments to Diamond equal to 20 percent of amounts to be retained by Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

