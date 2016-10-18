US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as S&P seen snapping earnings decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 1.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 18 Niko Resources Ltd
* Niko announces settlement agreement with Diamond Offshore
* Niko Resources-Executed pact with units of Diamond offshore about settlement of outstanding claims under drilling contracts and diamond settlement pact
* Niko Resources Ltd- Under 2016 settlement agreement, Niko has agreed to pay to diamond a cash settlement amount
* Niko Resources-Under 2016 settlement pact, Co has agreed to make future payments to Diamond equal to 20 percent of amounts to be retained by Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 The board of Mexican state oil company Pemex approved a joint venture for two shallow water fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the firm said on Tuesday, marking the second time the company will seek partners to boost declining crude oil output.
Oct 18 Harley-Davidson Inc said on a conference call on Tuesday it laid off "casual," or temporary hourly wage workers, during layoffs announced last quarter.