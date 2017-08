Oct 18 (Reuters) - Howard Bancorp Inc :

* Howard Bancorp Inc reaches milestone of $1 billion in asset size with revenue growth and improved returns

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Total assets grew to slightly over $1.0 billion at sept. 30 representing growth of $68 million, or 7%, from assets of $947 million at dec. 31, 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $8.6 million versus $7.7 million