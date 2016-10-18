BRIEF-Premier announces Q3 production of 30,228 ounces of gold

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier announces Q3 production of 30,228 ounces of gold

* Says currently targeting between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces of gold production for 2016 from its operations at South Arturo

* Says "on track to meet or exceed our production guidance for year"

* Says in Mexico, its Mercedes mine is also expected to produce 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of silver during Q4

* Says Q3 total gold production from South Arturo was 75,570 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: