10 months ago
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cree Q1 earnings per share view $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Cree Inc

* Cree reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $371 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $380 million

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.11

* Cree Inc - for Q2, targets combined revenue, which includes both continued and discontinued operations, in a range of $360 million to $380 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $336.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
