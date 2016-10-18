FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 3Q2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $345 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says results for quarter were positively impacted by strong growth in net interest income

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says in addition, results for quarter include a $13 million gain on currency diversification strategy

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

* Interactive Brokers - For the quarter, customer equity grew 33% from year-ago quarter to $82.7 billion and customer debits increased 15% to $18.1 billion

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says for the quarter, total darts decreased 11% from year-ago quarter to 609 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

