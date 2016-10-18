FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Global to acquire Multimedia Polska
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global to acquire Multimedia Polska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty global to acquire Multimedia Polska

* Says deal for enterprise value of pln 3.0 billion (about $760 million)

* Liberty says acquisition of Multimedia will be financed through a combination of incremental debt borrowings and cash on hand

* Liberty says Credit Suisse international acted as financial advisor to liberty global

* Liberty says transaction excludes Multimedia's existing insurance, gas and energy operations which will be retained by shareholders of Multimedia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

