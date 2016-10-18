BRIEF-Acadia signs definitive agreement for sale of U.K. facilities

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Signs definitive agreement for sale of U.K. facilities in fulfillment of its previously announced undertakings to the CMA

* Acadia will receive £320 million (about $390 million) cash for sale

* Company says company expects revenue for quarter to be about $735 million compared with $479.7 million for Q3 of 2015

* "expected results include an anticipated loss on U.K. Divestiture of about $175 million"

* Says loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $118 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for Q3 of 2016

* Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $50 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for Q3 2016